Calgary Uber driver removed from app after sending profanity-laced, sexual email to customer

WARNING: This story contains language some readers may find offensive.

A Calgary Uber driver has been removed from the app after what the company called an “unacceptable” experience with a customer.

Ashley Boston posted on Uber’s Facebook page earlier this week, describing an experience that left her “extremely disappointed” and involved a profane, sexual message from a driver.

In the post, she wrote she booked an Uber on Saturday night and accidentally cancelled the ride at the last minute.

“I felt really badly because I was really concerned he would no longer be getting paid and we both assumed my card wasn’t going to be charged,” Boston said in an interview with Global News on Friday.

When the driver arrived, she said she still took her ride and agreed to e-Transfer him $15 as payment.

“As I was about to get out of the car, he stated, ‘Wait, why don’t you give me a kiss before you leave?'” Boston wrote in her post.

“I slammed the door and left.”

READ MORE: Uber hack prompts formal federal privacy investigation

Boston said the next morning she decided to cancel the e-Transfer after thinking back on the “disgusting” comment. She then saw her credit card had in fact been charged for the ride.

Days later, an email in response to the cancelled e-Transfer arrived in her in her inbox that she said left her “speechless.”

“You cheep (sic) white b-tch…next time you should gave me bl-w j-b (sic),” the email reads.

“I think your mom f-ck by so many people and your father is junkie.. keep your $15 and get rich… cheep (sic) b-tch.”

Slide

Boston said she believes the driver should be fired and not be responsible for driving any other young women.

“The fact that he said I should’ve given him a bl-w j-b in compensation for not sending him $15 is outrageous,” she said.

“It’s disgusting, it’s degrading, it’s outrageous, it’s appalling. I’m speechless because I don’t even know what to even say.”

READ MORE: Toronto Uber customer charged $18K for 21-minute ride

In an emailed statement to Global News, Uber said the driver won’t be picking up any more customers in the city on behalf of the company.

“The experience reported here is unacceptable and is not tolerated on the app,” a spokesperson said. “We have reached out to the rider and have removed this driver’s access to Uber.”

The City of Calgary’s Community Standards department is investigating the incident involving Uber driver Sandaruwan Kariyawasam.

“Taxis, limousine and rideshare companies are regulated by The City of Calgary and have to meet city safety standards,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

“These regulations are there to help protect the safety of both you and the driver.”

The city added if anyone has a cause for concern while using a taxi, limousine or ridesharing service, they can contact 311, or call 911 if they feel they’re unsafe.

Global News did not receive a response to a request for comment from Kariyawasam.

— With files from Global’s Christa Dao