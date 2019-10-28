RCMP divers find one body in Little Grand Rapids plane crash search

RCMP divers have recovered a body from a plane crash near Little Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Police said the Underwater Recovery Team found the body of a 49-year-old Family Lake man on Sunday.
The man has been identified as one of the passengers in the nine-seat plane. The pilot, 39, and another passenger, 42, are still unaccounted for.
The divers will conduct additional dives Monday as part of the ongoing investigation, in partnership with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
