Canada

RCMP divers find one body in Little Grand Rapids plane crash search

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 3:24 pm
Search and rescue crews are working to find the plane that went down in Little Grand Rapids. .
Search and rescue crews are working to find the plane that went down in Little Grand Rapids. . John Jr Leveque/Supplied

RCMP divers have recovered a body from a plane crash near Little Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Police said the Underwater Recovery Team found the body of a 49-year-old Family Lake man on Sunday.

READ MORE: Search and rescue teams locate plane debris after crash in Little Grand Rapids

The man has been identified as one of the passengers in the nine-seat plane. The pilot, 39, and another passenger, 42, are still unaccounted for.

The divers will conduct additional dives Monday as part of the ongoing investigation, in partnership with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

