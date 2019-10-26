Menu

Search and rescue teams head to Little Grand Rapids after report of plane crash

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 1:52 pm
.
. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Search and rescue crews are en route to Little Grand Rapids after receiving a report of a plane crash Saturday morning.

Witnesses say a plane clipped a tree before going into the water.

RCMP believe there may be three people on board the plane. 

RCMP search and rescue as well as their underwater recovery team are on their way to the community, alongside a plane from RCAF 435 Squadron.

The community is 280 km northeast of Winnipeg.

 

