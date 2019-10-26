Search and rescue teams head to Little Grand Rapids after report of plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

Search and rescue crews are en route to Little Grand Rapids after receiving a report of a plane crash Saturday morning.

Witnesses say a plane clipped a tree before going into the water.

RCMP believe there may be three people on board the plane.

RCMP search and rescue as well as their underwater recovery team are on their way to the community, alongside a plane from RCAF 435 Squadron.

The community is 280 km northeast of Winnipeg.

