Entertainment

Jimmy Eat World announces North American tour, 14 Canadian dates

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 5:06 pm
Jim Adkins of the band Jimmy Eat World performs at The Greek Theatre on June 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jim Adkins of the band Jimmy Eat World performs at The Greek Theatre on June 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Jimmy Eat World has announced a 19-date North American tour set to take place in spring 2020.

The Canadian-heavy trek includes 14 dates across the nation from the east coast to the west.

The tour which promotes The Middle rockers’ latest album, Survivingkicks off on April 23 in Hallifax. The final show takes place in Vancouver’s iconic Commodore Ballroom on May 18.

Joining Jimmy Eat World on the road will be Kentucky-based rock outfit White Reaper and Kitchener-born indie singer, J.J. Wilde — who will split duties between the east and west.

Surviving, the band’s 10th studio album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Tame Impala drops new single, ‘It Might Be Time’

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. (local).

Those who sign up to the Jimmy Eat World mailing list beforehand will be sent details on accessing an exclusive fan presale.

WATCH: Jimmy Eat World’s latest single and music video, 555

For additional updates and information, you can visit the official Jimmy Eat World website.

Jimmy Eat World 2020 North American tour

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

April 23 — Halifax, N.S. @ The Marquee Ballroom *
April 25 — Quebec City, Que. @ Imperial Bell *
April 26 — Sherbrooke, Que. @ Theatre le Granada *
April 28 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre *
April 29 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre Theatre *
May 1 — Kingston, Ont. @ The Ale House *
May 2 — Kitchener, Ont. – Elements *
May 3 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall *
May 5 — Lansing, Mich. @ The Loft ^
May 6 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde Theatre ^
May 7 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Meyer Theatre ^
May 8 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District ^
May 10 — Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center ^
May 11 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre ^
May 12 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Coors Event Center ^
May 14 — Edmonton, Alta. @ The Midway Bar ^
May 15 — Red Deer, Alta. @ Bo’s Bar and Stage ^
May 16 — Calgary, Alta @ The Palace Theatre ^
May 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom ^

— w/ J.J. Wilde
^ — w/ White Reaper

