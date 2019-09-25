Jimmy Eat World announces ‘Surviving’ album, drops two singles

On Monday morning, Jimmy Eat World announced its 10th studio album, Surviving, and released two brand new singles, All the Way (Stay) and Love Never.

It’s the first original music from the American rock band since its critically-acclaimed 2016 album, Integrity Blues.

Along with the reveal came a U.S. tour announcement as well as an accompanying music video for All the Way (Stay).

On the meaning behind Surviving, frontman Jim Adkins issued a statement to the band’s social media platforms.

Thank you all for checking out our new tunes! #Survivinghttps://t.co/Z29BU4YRp3 pic.twitter.com/RFkZI09vSR — Jimmy Eat World (@jimmyeatworld) September 24, 2019

It began: “I realize that I wouldn’t be who I am today unless everything happened exactly the way it did. I can listen back to our records and hear that maybe I was trying to tell myself some things before… but didn’t really want to let them in.”

The 44-year-old continued, “Our 1999 album was called Clarity, but I really wasn’t on a quest for clarity when we put that out.”

READ MORE: The Struts talk ‘Young & Dangerous,’ their origins and touring Canada

“The crux of the decision,” he added, “is ‘Am I going to do something different, or am I going to continue even though I hate who I am right now?’

“That’s the difference between surviving and truly living,” he concluded. “That’s the point of the songs on Surviving.”



Jimmy Eat World is: Adkins, drummer Zach Lind, guitarist Tom Linton and bassist Rick Burch.

All the Way (Stay) and Love Never are now available through all major streaming platforms.

Surviving is currently scheduled for a Friday, Oct. 18 release. It can be pre-ordered through the band’s official website.

READ MORE: The Glorious Sons announce massive North American tour, 16 Canadian dates

Though The Middle rockers unveiled their plans for a short North American tour, no Canadian shows were revealed for the trek.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Jimmy Eat World will return to Canada for any shows in promotion of Surviving.

Surviving tracklist:

1. Surviving

2. Criminal Energy

3. Delivery

4. 555

5. One Mil

6. All the Way (Stay)

7. Diamond

8. Love Never

9. Recommit

10. Congratulations

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis