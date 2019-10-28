Menu

Crime

Former Needle Vinyl Tavern co-owner sentenced to probation after sexual assault charges

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 1:51 pm
File photo of The Needle Vinyl Tavern. (2017).
File photo of The Needle Vinyl Tavern. (2017). Global Edmonton

James Leder, the former co-owner of a since-closed Edmonton music venue, has been sentenced to 18 months probation.

The suspended sentence was handed down Friday, after Leder faced one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident in March 2017.

The Needle Vinyl Tavern closed within days after the allegations were brought forward in November of that year.

Leder was officially charged with sexual assault in April of 2018.

The court also ordered Leder to be registered on the sex offender registry.

There is a publication ban on identifying any complainants in the incident.

A new music venue and bar, The Station, has since reopened at the location of The Needle Vinyl Tavern.

