Former Needle Vinyl Tavern co-owner sentenced to probation after sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

James Leder, the former co-owner of a since-closed Edmonton music venue, has been sentenced to 18 months probation.

The suspended sentence was handed down Friday, after Leder faced one count of sexual assault in relation to an incident in March 2017.

The Needle Vinyl Tavern closed within days after the allegations were brought forward in November of that year.

Leder was officially charged with sexual assault in April of 2018.

The court also ordered Leder to be registered on the sex offender registry.

There is a publication ban on identifying any complainants in the incident.

A new music venue and bar, The Station, has since reopened at the location of The Needle Vinyl Tavern.

Story continues below advertisement