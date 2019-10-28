Menu

Canada

Vaudreuil-Hudson trains cancelled, delayed after vehicle gets stuck on tracks

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 10:07 am
Vaudreuil-Hudson trains are delayed or cancelled early Monday morning.
Vaudreuil-Hudson trains are delayed or cancelled early Monday morning. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

It has been a tough morning for commuters who rely on the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line.

There are lengthy delays for those heading toward downtown Montreal after a truck got stuck on the tracks in Vaudreuil early Monday morning.

READ MORE: Derailed train disrupts service on Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche lines, Exo says

Exo, the transit authority for trains in the greater Montreal area, says some trains are cancelled while others are delayed by more than an hour. It says that service is gradually resuming on the line after the truck was towed from the tracks.

“The tracks are open and the inspection is complete,” the transit authority said on social media.

READ MORE: More trains to roll between Saint-Jérôme and Montreal

In Vaudreuil, commuters are being asked to use the La Presqu’Île bus. For those who are on the island of Montreal, train passes are being accepted at the Côte-Vertu and Lucien-L’Allier Metro stations.

Story continues below advertisement

More information can be found on Exo’s website.

