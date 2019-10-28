Vaudreuil-Hudson trains cancelled, delayed after vehicle gets stuck on tracks

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a tough morning for commuters who rely on the Vaudreuil-Hudson train line.

There are lengthy delays for those heading toward downtown Montreal after a truck got stuck on the tracks in Vaudreuil early Monday morning.

Exo, the transit authority for trains in the greater Montreal area, says some trains are cancelled while others are delayed by more than an hour. It says that service is gradually resuming on the line after the truck was towed from the tracks.

“The tracks are open and the inspection is complete,” the transit authority said on social media.

In Vaudreuil, commuters are being asked to use the La Presqu’Île bus. For those who are on the island of Montreal, train passes are being accepted at the Côte-Vertu and Lucien-L’Allier Metro stations.

More information can be found on Exo’s website.