More trains to roll between Saint-Jérôme and Montreal

Some commuting relief has arrived for thousands of train riders using the Saint-Jérôme train line.

Four new evening departures have been added to the schedule. This includes two trains leaving from the Lucien-L’Allier station in Montreal heading toward Saint-Jérôme and two departing from the lower Laurentian city toward downtown.

Catherine Maurice, an exo spokesperson, told Global News that a boost in service was a request that “clients expressed over time.”

However, many commuters on the busier Vaudreuil-Hudson line feel they’re being derailed.

No new departure times have been added to exo’s second busiest train line while Saint-Jérôme, which is the third busiest line, will now have more trains.

In 2018, more than four million rides were registered on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line — nearly one million more than what was registered on the Saint-Jérôme line.

The ridership increase in the last two years — 9.6 per cent on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line — is far higher than that of Saint-Jérôme at 5.6 per cent.

“You would think that is where they would put the priority,” said Patrick Steele, a Vaudreuil-Hudson passenger rail line user.

Canadian Pacific owns the tracks on both lines. Maurice says nothing is planned in the immediate future for the Vaudreuil-Hudson line.

“We don’t have possibility at this moment to add trains on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line,” Maurice said.

In an email to Global News, Canadian Pacific’s media relations manager Andy Cummings wrote “The additional Saint-Jérôme train frequencies are the result of ongoing discussions between CP and exo.”

Some users insist more work needs to be done to increase service outside of rush hour on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line.

“The last one is at 9 o’clock and I’m a student at Concordia so it’s very difficult when your class ends at 10,” said Rosi Dimegilo.