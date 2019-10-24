Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Derailed train disrupts service on Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche lines: Exo

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 12:01 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 12:44 pm
Multiple trains have been cancelled or delayed on the two train lines.
Multiple trains have been cancelled or delayed on the two train lines. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Service on two Montreal train lines has been disrupted late Thursday morning due to a minor train derailment on the tracks near Central Station.

Exo, the transit authority responsible for commuter trains in the Montreal area, says multiple trains are being cancelled or delayed on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines as a result.

Catherine Maurice, spokesperson for Exo, said one car on the train came off the tracks. No one was aboard the train at the time and there are no injuries, she added.

“We are working on the problem,” she said.

READ MORE: More trains to roll between Saint-Jérôme and Montreal

As a result, service is affected on both lines. All trains have been cancelled in both directions on the Mascouche train line.

Story continues below advertisement

Commuters are being advised to use other public transit services in the meantime.

Exo hopes to restore service in time for the evening commute, according to Maurice.

More information about disruptions on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche train lines is available on Exo’s website.

St-Jerome train line gets added departures
St-Jerome train line gets added departures
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
EXODeux-MontagnesMontreal CommutersMontreal trainsMascouchecommuter trainsCentral StationGare Centraletrain delays montrealCentral Station MontrealDeux-Montagnes delaysExo commuter trainsExo train delaysMascouche delays
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.