Derailed train disrupts service on Deux-Montagnes, Mascouche lines: Exo

Service on two Montreal train lines has been disrupted late Thursday morning due to a minor train derailment on the tracks near Central Station.

Exo, the transit authority responsible for commuter trains in the Montreal area, says multiple trains are being cancelled or delayed on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche lines as a result.

Catherine Maurice, spokesperson for Exo, said one car on the train came off the tracks. No one was aboard the train at the time and there are no injuries, she added.

“We are working on the problem,” she said.

As a result, service is affected on both lines. All trains have been cancelled in both directions on the Mascouche train line.

Commuters are being advised to use other public transit services in the meantime.

Exo hopes to restore service in time for the evening commute, according to Maurice.

More information about disruptions on the Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche train lines is available on Exo’s website.

