3 rescued from flooded vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews had to rescue three people from flooded cars in Mississauga’s north end early Sunday.

Crews were called to the area of Torbram Road, south of Rena Road, just before 5 a.m. for “extreme road flooding.”

A police spokesperson said construction in the area prevented any drainage while heavy rain fell in the GTA overnight.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene and three people were rescued, none of whom suffered any injuries.

Images from the scene showed a van half submerged in water underneath a bridge and what appears to be another vehicle completely submerged, with just a small portion of it visible.

Shortly after 10 a.m., police said it was expected to take another six to 12 hours to drain the remaining water and remove the vehicles.

Some flooding was also reported elsewhere in the GTA, including under a bridge on Don Mills Road near Eglinton Avenue.

Forecasters say the majority of the rain that led to the flooding has since wrapped up.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said anywhere from 30 to 50 mm of rain fell in the GTA overnight.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, meanwhile, has issued a statement warning that bodies of water around the GTA are at higher levels than normal Sunday.

Just a small portion of one of the vehicles could be seen above the flood waters on Torbram Road in north Mississauga. Global News