Lethbridge’s Adams Park Ice Centre renamed to Logan Boulet Arena

Send this page to someone via email

The Adams Park Ice Centre in Lethbridge has a new name in honour of late Humboldt Broncos player Logan Boulet.

The north-side rink is now called the Logan Boulet Arena.

Boulet, along with 15 other teammates and staff, died in the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April 2018.

READ MORE: Death of player in Humboldt Broncos bus crash highlighted organ donation

“The arena bears his name and I was told last week by someone whose young son is here now, it’s called the LB arena,” said his father, Toby Boulet, tearing up.

Bernadine Boulet, Logan’s mother, said she had a similar experience.

“I teach Grade 2 and one of my students came up and she goes, ‘Hey, we’re going to the Logan Boulet Arena today. That’s where my practice is,'” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to hear that but it’s also kind of heartwarming to know they’re coming here.” Tweet This

Toby noted the arena was where Logan started playing “little kids hockey as a little guy,” and it was his favourite arena to go to growing up in Lethbridge.

More than a year after the crash, the 21-year-old’s impact is still felt in Lethbridge and around the country.

Boulet signed his organ donor card on his birthday a few weeks before the crash. After the incident, his organs benefited six people across the country, sparking the Logan Boulet Effect and inspiring more than 200,000 Canadians to register as donors.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Minor Hockey inducts former Humboldt Bronco into Wall of Honour

“Naming the arena after Logan Boulet means that we wont forget Logan,” said Mayor Chris Spearman.

“He’ll always be in our memories and his example to others will always be remembered.” Tweet This

Now, his story will be shared with anyone who walks through the doors of the arena, as a Logan Boulet display case filled with photos will live there permanently.

Story continues below advertisement

At the top of the display, there’s a mantra that Logan lived by: “Work hard. Play hard. Have fun.” They’re words that Toby hopes will inspire athletes playing in the arena for years to come.