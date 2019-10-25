‘Next big artist’ discovered in Kelowna tire shop

Send this page to someone via email

Musicians are discovered every day. The latest, believe it or not, was in an Okanagan tire shop.

“Two lifetimes, over a million more tires to bust if I didn’t get the opportunity that Randy [Lennon] gave to me,” said Jayson Bendera, a singer-songwriter.

Lennon is a recording artist manager who signed three major recording artists, and won a JUNO Award in 1987, but has not managed an artist since 1992.

However, he says something about Bendera inspired him to get back in the game.

Their chance meeting at Save Big On Tires on Highway 97 has set both their lives on new courses.

“This wonderful young guy is talking to my ex-wife and he is talking her out of buying the tires [she came to buy],” Lennon said of Bendera.

“And he goes ‘Lennon, are you related to John Lennon?’ I go yeah, and my wife goes, ‘Yeah and he used to be a recording artist manager.’ Little did I know he stops everything in the tire shop, he’s got customers, he’s the only guy working, and he walks over to this piano and says, ‘Hey just listen to this.’”

Now he’s meeting with Olivier Bassil, a producer and songwriter in Los Angeles; Walter Afanasieff, a producer, songwriter and musician; and Chester Aldridge, CEO of US Equity Holdings, a company that manages several fields, including entertainment.

“I’m just so excited because all I have ever yearned for is to have credibility, the credibility factor, and Randy has helped me get that,” said Bendera.

“And it’s up to me to prove every day that this is something I’m supposed to do, meant to do, and belong to be doing it.”

Bendera will fly to L.A. on Nov. 17 after performing a show in Kelowna on Nov. 14. The location is yet to be announced.

“This is the next big artist to be coming out of Canada, believe me, and it’s coming out of Kelowna,” said Lennon.