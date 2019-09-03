Kelowna band, Post Modern Connection, releases new single

Hailing from Nigeria, Lebanon, Taiwan and Canada, the band members of Post Modern Connection have found the perfect mixture to create something unique.

“It does give us a different perspective on things,” said Tega Ovie, vocals and guitar.

The five-piece indie-dream band has been defying genres since it formed a few years ago, sharing their unique experiences through each song they release.

READ MORE: ‘They miss this stop’: Okanagan venues woo performers with local tour

“Every song, I feel, is uniquely different from the other, in terms of genre, lyrical compositions and just style of the song,” said Georges Nasrallah, guitar.

“We didn’t grow up in the culture of listening to a certain style or going to certain events. We came in with a sense of self and saying ‘This what we do, this is what we want to do,’ and that’s helped us make our music so diverse,” said Ovie.

READ MORE: Live in the Okanagan: The last shows to sing you out of summer

The band has been climbing to local fame by becoming regulars on lineups across the Okanagan, where they reveal themselves more and more with each verse.

Now, the band has released its third single, cementing itself into Kelowna’s unique music scene.

“Little Things is just about a lot,” said Ovie. “[Like] the woes about being an immigrant and the fun jazz that comes with it.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Aug. 26, 2019): Newest Taylor Swift album includes voices, performances by Toronto music students

There’s only one thing, say band members, they’ve found to cure their blues.

“At the end of the day, we just love making music and playing music together, making a show for people,” said Nasrallah

See Post Modern Connection perform Little Things at BNA in Kelowna, during their Summers End Event, on Sept. 22.