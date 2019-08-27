2019 MTV Video Music Awards: The best and worst of the red carpet
It was a night of eye-opening fashion.
The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Monday brought out some of this year’s biggest names in music as well as their best (and worst) fashion choices.
Performers at this year’s awards included Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Rosalía and Canada’s very own Shawn Mendes.
Superstar Missy Elliott also performed some of her top hits and was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
When it comes to fashion, the VMAs stick out from other award shows. Stars are not afraid to play with hues, texture and lengths, all while making bold fashion statements along the way.
This year, we saw everything from thigh-high boots to sequins matched with sequins to snakes on the red carpet.
Here are some of our picks for the best and worst VMA looks.
Best Dressed
Shawn Mendes
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Normani
Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON
Lil Nas X
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Taylor Swift
Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON
Jonas Brothers
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Camila Cabello
Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON
Lance Bass
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lizzo
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Fetty Wap
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Monica
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Worst Dressed
Heidi Klum
Photo by Canadian Press
Bella Hadid
Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON
Tana Mongeau
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lenny Kravitz
Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON
Diplo
Photo by Doug Peters/EMPICS
Abby Champion
Photo by AP
Brandon Lee
Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
— With files from Katie Scott
