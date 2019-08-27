Entertainment
2019 MTV Video Music Awards: The best and worst of the red carpet

By National Online Supervising Editor, Smart Living  Global News

Best moments from the 2019 MTV VMAs

It was a night of eye-opening fashion.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Monday brought out some of this year’s biggest names in music as well as their best (and worst) fashion choices.

Performers at this year’s awards included Bad BunnyCamila CabelloJ BalvinLil Nas XLizzoTaylor Swift, Rosalía and Canada’s very own Shawn Mendes.

Superstar Missy Elliott also performed some of her top hits and was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

When it comes to fashion, the VMAs stick out from other award shows. Stars are not afraid to play with hues, texture and lengths, all while making bold fashion statements along the way.

This year, we saw everything from thigh-high boots to sequins matched with sequins to snakes on the red carpet.

Here are some of our picks for the best and worst VMA looks.

Best Dressed

Shawn Mendes


Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Normani

Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Lil Nas X


Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Taylor Swift


Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Jonas Brothers


Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Camila Cabello


Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Lance Bass

Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Lizzo


Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Fetty Wap


Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Monica


Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Worst Dressed

Heidi Klum


Photo by Canadian Press

Bella Hadid

Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Tana Mongeau

Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Lenny Kravitz


Photo by EPA/DJ JOHNSON

Diplo


Photo by Doug Peters/EMPICS

Abby Champion


Photo by AP

Brandon Lee


Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

— With files from Katie Scott

