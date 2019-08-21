John Travolta, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz and more to present at MTV Video Music Awards

John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Ray Cyrus and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness are the first group of presenters announced for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Other presenters who will take the stage to hand out awards and introduce performers include Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, Bebe Rexha, French Montana, Hailee Steinfeld, P.K. Subban, Victor Cruz, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team members Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.

The performers for this year’s VMAs include Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, and Shawn Mendes.

MTV also announced Tuesday that Normani, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R. and Ozuna will perform as well.

The 2019 VMAs will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and will air live on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

As previously announced, Missy Elliott will be honoured with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” and is set to hit the VMAs main stage.

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Halsey – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi – Atlantic Records

CNCO – RCA Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lauv – LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Khalid – “Talk” – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records

Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records

NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment

EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson – “Electricity” – Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group

twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare” – Capitol Records

The Killers – “Land of the Free” – Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope RecordsInterscope Records

John Legend – “Preach” – Columbia Records

Lil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by GloriaFX, Sergii Mashevskyi and Anatolii Kuzmytskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Vinnie Hobbs

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Choreography by

Son Sungdeuk, Quick Crew

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

Ariana Grande – 10 Nominations

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Pop

Best Hip-Hop

Best Direction

Best Visual Effects

Best Editing

Best Art Direction

Best Cinematography

Taylor Swift – 10 Nominations

Video of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Collaboration

Best Pop

Best Direction

Best Visual Effects

Best Editing

Best Art Direction

Best Cinematography

Video For Good

Billie Eilish – 9 Nominations

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®

Best Pop

Best Direction

Best Visual Effects

Push Artist of the Year

Best Editing

Best Cinematography

Lil Nas X – 8 Nominations

Video of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®

Best Collaboration

Best Hip-Hop

Best Direction

Best Editing

Best Art Direction

Halsey – 6 Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration

Video For Good

Best Art Direction

Best Choreography

Best K-POP

Shawn Mendes – 5 Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration

Best Art Direction

Best Choreography

Best Cinematography

Camila Cabello – 4 Nominations

Best Collaboration

Best Art Direction

Best Choreography

Best Cinematography

Cardi B – 4 Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Pop

Best Hip-Hop

Best Dance

J Balvin – 4 Nominations

Best Latin

Best Latin

Best Dance

Best Choreography

Jonas Brothers – 4 Nominations

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Best Pop

BTS – 4 Nominations

Best Collaboration

Best Art Direction

Best Choreography

Best K-POP

Anderson .Paak – 3 Nominations

Best R&B

Best Editing

Best Cinematography

Drake – 3 Nominations

Song of the Year

Best Hip-Hop

Best Latin

FKA twigs – 3 Nominations

Best Direction

Best Visual Effects

Best Choreography

H.E.R. – 3 Nominations

Best New Artist

Best R&B

Push Artist of the Year

LSD – 3 Nominations

Best Direction

Best Visual Effects

Best Choreography

ROSALÍA – 3 Nominations

Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®

Best Latin

Best Choreography

Solange – 3 Nominations

Best Editing

Best Choreography

Best Cinematography