John Travolta, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz and more to present at MTV Video Music Awards
John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Ray Cyrus and Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness are the first group of presenters announced for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
Other presenters who will take the stage to hand out awards and introduce performers include Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, Bebe Rexha, French Montana, Hailee Steinfeld, P.K. Subban, Victor Cruz, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team members Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.
The performers for this year’s VMAs include Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Rosalía, and Shawn Mendes.
MTV also announced Tuesday that Normani, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R. and Ozuna will perform as well.
The 2019 VMAs will be hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and will air live on Monday, Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
As previously announced, Missy Elliott will be honoured with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” and is set to hit the VMAs main stage.
Check out the complete list of nominees below.
COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Halsey – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
Ava Max – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi – Atlantic Records
CNCO – RCA Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Khalid – “Talk” – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records
Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records
NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment
EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Records
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson – “Electricity” – Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records
Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group
twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey – “Nightmare” – Capitol Records
The Killers – “Land of the Free” – Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope RecordsInterscope Records
John Legend – “Preach” – Columbia Records
Lil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by GloriaFX, Sergii Mashevskyi and Anatolii Kuzmytskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Vinnie Hobbs
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records – Choreography by
Son Sungdeuk, Quick Crew
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange – “Almeda” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
Ariana Grande – 10 Nominations
Video of the Year
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Pop
Best Hip-Hop
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Editing
Best Art Direction
Best Cinematography
Taylor Swift – 10 Nominations
Video of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Collaboration
Best Pop
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Editing
Best Art Direction
Best Cinematography
Video For Good
Billie Eilish – 9 Nominations
Video of the Year
Artist of the Year
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®
Best Pop
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Push Artist of the Year
Best Editing
Best Cinematography
Lil Nas X – 8 Nominations
Video of the Year
Song of the Year
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®
Best Collaboration
Best Hip-Hop
Best Direction
Best Editing
Best Art Direction
Halsey – 6 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration
Video For Good
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best K-POP
Shawn Mendes – 5 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best Cinematography
Camila Cabello – 4 Nominations
Best Collaboration
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best Cinematography
Cardi B – 4 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Best Pop
Best Hip-Hop
Best Dance
J Balvin – 4 Nominations
Best Latin
Best Latin
Best Dance
Best Choreography
Jonas Brothers – 4 Nominations
Video of the Year
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year
Best Pop
BTS – 4 Nominations
Best Collaboration
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best K-POP
Anderson .Paak – 3 Nominations
Best R&B
Best Editing
Best Cinematography
Drake – 3 Nominations
Song of the Year
Best Hip-Hop
Best Latin
FKA twigs – 3 Nominations
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Choreography
H.E.R. – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist
Best R&B
Push Artist of the Year
LSD – 3 Nominations
Best Direction
Best Visual Effects
Best Choreography
ROSALÍA – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist, presented by Taco Bell®
Best Latin
Best Choreography
Solange – 3 Nominations
Best Editing
Best Choreography
Best Cinematography
