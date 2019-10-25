Menu

Crime

Man arrested, police investigating drive-by shooting in Hedley, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 5:18 pm
Police say a drive-by shooting occurred in the small B.C. community of Hedley early Friday.
Police say a drive-by shooting occurred in the small B.C. community of Hedley early Friday. Global News

Police say a suspect has been arrested and is facing a number of potential charges following a drive-by shooting early Friday in the small community of Hedley.

The community of approximately 250 is located on Highway 3, between Princeton and Keremeos.

According to the RCMP, the drive-by shooting took place just minutes after 2 a.m., in the 900 block of Daly Avenue.

The police presence included RCMP officers from Princeton, Keremeos and Penticton, plus Police Dog Services.

“Although the investigation is in its infancy, police indicate that numerous rounds of ammunition were fired at the home from a nearby location,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP Southeast District.

“Four adults and a small child were inside the home at the time. Miraculously no one was injured.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say as a result of their investigation, a suspect was identified, that he was arrested at a secondary location and taken into custody without incident.

“RCMP believe that the incident was a targeted attack,” said O’Donaghey, adding the 35-year-old suspect, a Hedley man, remains in custody.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-691 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A Hedley resident living next door to the shooting confirmed that it happened overnight.

“It was about two in the morning and there was a drive-by shooting,” said Lindsay Fairweather. “It was a truck that just drove by multiple times and just shot towards the house.”

CrimeRCMPPoliceShootingBCDrive-by ShootingHedleyBC InteriorDrive-by
