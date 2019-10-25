Menu

Teen charged in connection with drive-by shooting in Riverview

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 10:39 am
RCMP investigating drive-by shooting at home in Riverview, N.B.
WATCH: New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a drive-by shooting at a home on Wilson Road in Riverview, N.B., on Wednesday evening. Callum Smith brings us the latest.

A 17-year-old Moncton boy is facing a number of charges after shots were fired at a home in Riverview, N.B., on Wednesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the home on Wilson Road just after 8 p.m.

Police say four people were in the home when it was shot at, but no one was injured.

Officers located and arrested the suspect a short time later.

He appeared before a judge via telephone remand the next day to face charges of using a firearm in a careless manner, discharching a firearm with intent to endanger someone’s life, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a court order.

The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a bail hearing.

