Large grassfires burning across southern Alberta as wind warning issued

Firefighters were rushed to the scene of a large grassfire near in southern Alberta on Friday afternoon with smoke being seen as far as Nanton, High River and Cayley.

The Foothills Fire Department said the blaze was burning near Highway 540 and 16 Street, west of the hamlet of Cayley.

Photos sent to Global News showed smoke billowing from the landscape and blowing far across the sky as the fire burned.

Smoke seen billowing from a grass fire in the High River area on Friday, Oct. 25. One World Drone INC.

The large fire was burning as Nanton RCMP warned of extremely high winds in the region, advising gusts of up to 100 km/h were expected.

Meanwhile, first responders were called to the scene of a “large out of control grassfire northeast of Airdrie.”

The blaze forced the closure of the corner of highway 567 and 281 as well as the intersection of highways 567 and 281, RCMP said.

“People are asked to stay out of the area,” RCMP said.

“If you live in this area, please consider leaving your residence as well as tending to any livestock which may be in the area.” Tweet This

NDP MLA Shannon Phillips tweeted Friday afternoon that she was stopped near Nanton and said driving conditions were “very bad.”

“I’m stopped at Nanton now, taking a break from the last half hour of white-knuckling,” she tweeted.

This is very bad, I’m stopped at Nanton now, taking a break from the last half hour of white knuckling. If you don’t absolutely need to drive on Hwy 2 south of Calgary right now, please don’t. It’s wild out here. #yyc #yql #lethbridge https://t.co/kDZaJ2of2K — Shannon Phillips (@SPhillipsAB) October 25, 2019

