Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Large grassfires burning across southern Alberta as wind warning issued

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 3:49 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 4:09 pm
Video shows strong wind and fire near High River, Alta.
WATCH: Video provided to Global News by One World Drone INC. shows strong winds and a large grassfire near High River, Alta.

Firefighters were rushed to the scene of a large grassfire near in southern Alberta on Friday afternoon with smoke being seen as far as Nanton, High River and Cayley.

The Foothills Fire Department said the blaze was burning near Highway 540 and 16 Street, west of the hamlet of Cayley.

Photos sent to Global News showed smoke billowing from the landscape and blowing far across the sky as the fire burned.

Smoke seen billowing from a grass fire in the High River area on Friday, Oct. 25.
Smoke seen billowing from a grass fire in the High River area on Friday, Oct. 25. One World Drone INC.
Smoke seen billowing from a grass fire in the High River area on Friday, Oct. 25.
Smoke seen billowing from a grass fire in the High River area on Friday, Oct. 25. One World Drone INC.

The large fire was burning as Nanton RCMP warned of extremely high winds in the region, advising gusts of up to 100 km/h were expected.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Parts of Alberta under wind warning as Environment Canada warns of gusts up to 100 km/h

Meanwhile, first responders were called to the scene of a “large out of control grassfire northeast of Airdrie.”

The blaze forced the closure of the corner of highway 567 and 281 as well as the intersection of highways 567 and 281, RCMP said.

“People are asked to stay out of the area,” RCMP said.

“If you live in this area, please consider leaving your residence as well as tending to any livestock which may be in the area.”

Tweet This

NDP MLA Shannon Phillips tweeted Friday afternoon that she was stopped near Nanton and said driving conditions were “very bad.”

“I’m stopped at Nanton now, taking a break from the last half hour of white-knuckling,” she tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta grassfireHigh River grassfireAirdrie grassfireCayley grassfireNanton grassfireSouthern Alberta grassfiresSouthern Alberta high winds
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.