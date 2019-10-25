Menu

Crime

Durham police charge man for allegedly defrauding Port Perry dealership

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 3:20 pm
Durham police have arrested a man who allegedly used fake identification to buy a pickup truck at a Port Perry dealership.
Durham police have arrested a man who allegedly used fake identification to buy a pickup truck at a Port Perry dealership. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham police have charged a man for allegedly using fraudulent identification to purchase a vehicle in Port Perry.

Durham officers charged 47-year-old Kofi Yevakpor with fraud over $5,000, impersonation with intent, two counts of possession of identity document, making a false statement to procure a loan, defrauding creditors and possession of a counterfeit mark.

READ MORE: Man facing 19 charges after allegedly trying to defraud 3 Ontario dealerships

A police news release said Yevakpor attended the Taylor Ford dealership in Port Perry on Friday, Sept. 13, and used fraudulent identification to purchase a new 2019 Ford F-150 truck.

Police were later contacted and the transaction was determined to be fraudulent, according to Durham police.

The vehicle was found at the Port of Vancouver waiting to be exported.

Durham police say Yevakpor was found in Kingston and arrested. He was transported to Durham to face his charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto man’s new vehicle needs more than 50 repairs
Toronto man’s new vehicle needs more than 50 repairs

In late Septemeber, Kingston police also arrested a 47-year-old Kofi Yevakpor for allegedly defrauding two Kingston dealerships and one dealership in Bobcaygeon.

Yevakpor was arrested in Kingston for those crimes on Sep. 17 and charged with 19 counts of fraud- and impersonation-related offences.

