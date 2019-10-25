Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for man facing numerous assault charges

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect following a weapons call on the Mountain.
Police say they were called to Stonechurch Road East on Sept. 4 but haven’t released details of the incident.
Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Hamdan Mahmound.
He is wanted for eight counts of assault and four counts of failing to comply with probation.
Police say Mahmound, 21, is believed to be in the Hamilton area and residents are being asked to call 911 if he is spotted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Scott Yuill or Sgt. Scott Hamilton by calling 905-546-8911, or call Crime Stoppers.
