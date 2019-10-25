Menu

Sports

‘Most Canadian thing ever’: N.S. girls hockey team comes to the rescue of stalled Zamboni

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 1:10 pm
Updated October 25, 2019 1:16 pm
Canadian hockey teens skate to the rescue after Zamboni breaks down
Members of the Metro East Interno Bantam A Female hockey team sprang to action after the Zamboni stalled at their stadium.

A hockey team in Dartmouth, N.S., wasn’t going to let a broken-down Zamboni stop them from missing practice.

On Thursday, members of the Metro East Interno Bantam A Female hockey team sprang to action after the Zamboni stalled at the East Coast Varsity Stadium.

READ MORE: Video of N.S. Atom hockey players showing off their ‘Fortnite’ dance moves goes viral

Andrew Lockyer, whose daughter is a goaltender on the team, captured the whole moment on his phone.

“You heard the coach just say ‘get this thing out of the way, we still want to work,’” said Lockyer. “They kind of took it upon themselves.”

“It looked like the most Canadian thing ever.”

Lockyer says the Zamboni stalled in the corner of the boards due to a minor propane issue. The issue was quickly resolved and crews were able to flood the ice a short time later.

N.S. minor hockey team tumbles onto ice after encountering larger-than-normal step
N.S. minor hockey team tumbles onto ice after encountering larger-than-normal step

Lockyer says the whole thing reminded him of how Canadians help motorists stuck in the snow on the side of the road.

“In all my time being involved in hockey … I’ve never seen a team push a Zamboni off the ice,” he said. “It just seemed so obscure and bizarre.”

“I just thought, ‘I’m never going to be able to articulate this in words, I’ve got to shoot a video of this.’”

READ MORE: Ontario kid who went viral after being mic’d up at hockey practice not fazed by new-found fame

The team’s regular season started last weekend. Lockyer hopes the successful Zamboni rescue will in turn lead to success through the year.

“To push a Zamboni that was fully loaded with water off the ice, I think it shows a good, tough team that’s going to have a really good season.”

