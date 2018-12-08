Video of N.S. Atom hockey players showing off their ‘Fortnite’ dance moves goes viral
A video of a group of Atom hockey players gathering at centre ice and spontaneously finding themselves in a dance-off is making its rounds on social media.
The video shows the goalies for the Sackville Flyers and the Bedford Blues meeting at centre ice after the game and showing off their best Fortnite dance moves.
Not long after, two other Bedford Blues players follow suit, with one player even dropping their stick to try to out-dance the goalies.
The video, which was posted by Twitter user Florence Eaton on Thursday, has been viewed thousands of times and has hundreds of likes and retweets.
“Thank you for reminding us who the game belongs (to),” Eaton tweeted.
“Most people can’t dance that good on a floor with shoes #smoothgroovin,” responded one Twitter user.
The video was picked up by BarDown, a TSN affiliate that highlights sports and pop culture, and was viewed over 100,000 times on a tweet from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.
“That is what sports are all about and why we love sports today,” BarDown wrote.
“Kids these days are having dance-offs after games instead of fights,” Spittin’ Chiclets tweeted. “Must be watching the NBA too much.”
