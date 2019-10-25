Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is changing his name again

Send this page to someone via email

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is legally changing his name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs.

The rapper, who has changed his stage name from Puff Daddy to P. Diddy to Diddy, filed a petition in Los Angeles to change his middle name.

The Bad Boy Records founder first said he was going to change his name to “LOVE aka Brother Love” in November 2017.

“I know it’s risky because it could come off as corny to some people. I decided to change my name again,” Diddy said in a Twitter video.

“My new name is Love AKA Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, okay?” he said.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Diddy (@Diddy) November 4, 2017

Three days later, Diddy posted another video saying he was “only joking.”

“Well ladies and gentlemen, today I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet. Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn’t change my name. It’s just part of one of my alter egos,” the I Need a Girl rapper explained.

“To set the record straight—because I have a lot of press to do the next couple of weeks—you can address me by any of my older names but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love baby but I was only playing.”

