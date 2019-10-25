Windsor man charged in car crash that killed 3 near Petrolia

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say a 22-year-old Windsor man is facing nine charges in connection with a crash south of Petrolia this month that claimed three lives.

It was around 1:30 a.m. October 4 when a single vehicle crashed on Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution.

As a result of the investigation, Lambton County OPP say 22-year-old Jovanpreet Singh of Windsor has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, three counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one charge of obstructing a peace officer.

Investigators say Singh was held in custody and he’s next scheduled to appear in Sarnia court on Oct. 25.