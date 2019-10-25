Around The OHL: Nick Sinclair and the Foudy Brothers

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are back with another episode of Around the OHL.

This week, the guys speak with Sarnia Sting General Manager Nick Sinclair about the early season turnaround for the Sting, and the importance of not panicking and making rash decisions when things aren’t going your way. Patience paid of for Sarnia as the team rattled of three straight wins after starting the season 0-7. Sinclair and the Sting also made a rare move in the spring, drafting a goaltender with the seventh overall pick. Sinclair talks about the decision to take Ben Gaudreau with the pick, and how it’s worked out pretty well so far.

Also, the Foudy brothers add another element to an already feisty rivalry between the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires. We get an inside look from their perspective from Liam and Jean-Luc Foudy themselves.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

