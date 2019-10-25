Firefighters extinguish blaze at southeast Calgary business

The Calgary Fire Department is working to determine what caused a southeast business to catch fire on Thursday.
Crews were called to a quonset in the 6600 block of 90 Avenue Southeast on Thursday at 5 p.m. for multiple calls about thick smoke.
Police attended the scene to help with traffic control while firefighters extinguished the flames.
According to the CFD, the building had various commercial items and supplies inside.
No injuries were reported but the building did suffer damage.
