Canada

Firefighters extinguish blaze at southeast Calgary business

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 10:02 am
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fire in the 6600 block of 90 Avenue Southeast at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. .
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fire in the 6600 block of 90 Avenue Southeast at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. .

The Calgary Fire Department is working to determine what caused a southeast business to catch fire on Thursday.

Crews were called to a quonset in the 6600 block of 90 Avenue Southeast on Thursday at 5 p.m. for multiple calls about thick smoke.

Police attended the scene to help with traffic control while firefighters extinguished the flames.

According to the CFD, the building had various commercial items and supplies inside.

No injuries were reported but the building did suffer damage.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDStructure FireSoutheast CalgarySoutheast Calgary firecommercial fireCalgary building fireCalgary commercial fireQuonset Fire
