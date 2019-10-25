Menu

Crime

Police investigate attempted arson in downtown St. Thomas

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 25, 2019 8:01 am
.
. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

Police in St. Thomas are looking for more information as they investigate an attempted arson.

Police say that officers on patrol were walking on the north side of Talbot Street, near Ross Street, around 4 a.m. Thursday when they spotted an attempted arson at a downtown building.

According to police, officers discovered that someone had tied a blanket to the door handle of the building, and piled a small stack of paper at the foot of the door, and lit them on fire.

READ MORE: Speeding SUV flips, London woman charged: St. Thomas police

Police say blanket was found melted but not on fire and the papers were smoldering. Officers extinguished the pile of papers and no damage was done to the glass door.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and are asking any one with information about this incident please contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

