Speeding SUV flips, London woman charged: St. Thomas police

Police say it’s miraculous no one was hurt after a dramatic collision in central St. Thomas.

Officers say it was around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when the collision happened at First Avenue and Wellington Street.

They say an SUV with stolen plates was driving at a high rate of speed south on First Avenue when it veered into the oncoming lane to pass a vehicle that was stopped for a red light at Wellington Street.

Officers say the driver lost control of the vehicle in the intersection, hitting a pole and tree.

The SUV then rolled and slid to a stop. The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital as a precaution and was released shortly after. Police then took her into custody.

As a result of the investigation, St. Thomas police say a 30-year-old London woman now faces multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving while suspended.

Officers say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.