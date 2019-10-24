Menu

Crime

Speeding SUV flips, London woman charged: St. Thomas police

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted October 24, 2019 2:47 pm
A 30-year-old London woman faces charges in connection with a crash yesterday morning in central St. Thomas.
Police say it’s miraculous no one was hurt after a dramatic collision in central St. Thomas.
Officers say it was around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when the collision happened at First Avenue and Wellington Street.
They say an SUV with stolen plates was driving at a high rate of speed south on First Avenue when it veered into the oncoming lane to pass a vehicle that was stopped for a red light at Wellington Street.
Officers say the driver lost control of the vehicle in the intersection, hitting a pole and tree.
The SUV then rolled and slid to a stop. The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital as a precaution and was released shortly after. Police then took her into custody.
As a result of the investigation, St. Thomas police say a 30-year-old London woman now faces multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving while suspended.
Officers say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
