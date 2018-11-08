4 adults, 1 infant hospitalized with minor injuries in fiery St. Thomas crash

A two-vehicle collision in St. Thomas overnight ended with two vehicles in flames and five people, including one infant, in hospital with minor injuries.

The collision happened just after midnight Thursday south of Ron McNeil Line and Highbury Avenue.

St. Thomas police said a northbound truck made a sudden left turn into a parking lot and crossed into the path of an oncoming car, causing the car to hit the truck’s passenger side.

“The truck caught fire shortly after the impact and soon both vehicles were engulfed in flames,” said police in a statement.

Despite the severity of the collision, the two adults in the truck, and the two adults and one infant in the car, suffered only minor injuries and were taken by paramedics to a hospital in London.

No other information has been released, and the collision remains under investigation.

