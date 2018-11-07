London police seek public’s help finding Courtney Darosa, 20, last seen Friday

London police are asking the public for help finding Courtney Darosa, 20, of London.

She was last seen on Friday, November 2 at roughly 11:30 p.m. in the area of Vinewood Court and Cleveland Avenue, north of Commissioners Road at Pond Mills Road.

Darosa is described as a five-foot-three white woman, about 130 pounds, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a purple coat with black sleeves.

Police say they and family are concerned for her welfare.