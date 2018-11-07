Canada
November 7, 2018 12:31 pm
Updated: November 7, 2018 12:32 pm

London police seek public’s help finding Courtney Darosa, 20, last seen Friday

London police are looking to locate 20-year-old Courtney Darosa, last seen Nov. 2, 2018.

London police are asking the public for help finding Courtney Darosa, 20, of London.

She was last seen on Friday, November 2 at roughly 11:30 p.m. in the area of Vinewood Court and Cleveland Avenue, north of Commissioners Road at Pond Mills Road.

Darosa is described as a five-foot-three white woman, about 130 pounds, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a purple coat with black sleeves.

Police say they and family are concerned for her welfare.

Global News