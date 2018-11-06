London police lay charges after pair allegedly took over Mornington Avenue apartment to traffic drugs

Charges have been laid after police allege two men took over a Mornington Avenue apartment and used it as a base to traffic drugs.
Investigators say the rightful residents of the apartment reported that they were threatened several times and were eventually forced out of the apartment.
Police were initially contacted on Monday, and sent officers to search the apartment early Tuesday.
Two suspects were arrested, and police say they recovered various items from the apartment, including a loaded semi-automatic handgun, 9mm rounds, a prohibited over capacity 9mm magazine, and drugs valued at $8,870. Police say the drugs included:
A 43-year-old London man and a 55-year-old London man have been jointly charged with:
The 43-year-old is also charged with five counts of uttering threats and one count of failure to comply with recognizance.
The 55-year-old is also charged with:
The two men are expected to appear in court in London Tuesday.
