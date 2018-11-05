6 women, 2 men sought in connection to Ingersoll jewelry heist

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for eight suspects, including six females, in their investigation of a jewelry store heist in Ingersoll, Ont., over the weekend.
Police say that around 11 a.m. Saturday, the group entered Lesser Brothers Jewellers Ltd. on Thames Street in Ingersoll.
Members of the gang distracted a store employee as others entered a locked display case, removing items which are valued at approximately $99,000.
The thieves then left in a large, dark sports utility vehicle.
The two male suspects are described as possibly in their 30s, around six feet, with average builds, dark hair and dark facial hair, wearing dark bomber-style jackets and jeans.
The six women were all covered up, wearing plain dark cover up/full length dresses and wearing head scarves.
Oxford County OPP want anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-485-6554.
