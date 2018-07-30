Crime
July 30, 2018 9:14 am

SIU investigates woman’s death in Zorra Township

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The

The Canadian Press
A A

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death a woman in Zorra.

On Friday, officers with Oxford County OPP contacted a woman to ask her to turn herself in with respect to an ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: SIU director praises officers, clears police in case of severely burned Chatham man


Story continues below

On Sunday, after the woman had not turned herself in, an officer went to her home around 8:30 a.m. There was no answer and the officer left, the special investigations unit (SIU) said in a statement.

Shortly after, the agency said people who knew the woman found her dead inside the home.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident. The post-mortem is scheduled for Monday in London.

READ MORE: SIU drops investigation into inmate’s injuries during transport by London police

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dead woman
Ldnont
London Ontario
Ontario police watchdog
OPP
oxford county opp
SIU
Special Investigations Unit
Zorra Ontario
zorra township

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News