SIU investigates woman’s death in Zorra Township

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death a woman in Zorra.

On Friday, officers with Oxford County OPP contacted a woman to ask her to turn herself in with respect to an ongoing investigation.

On Sunday, after the woman had not turned herself in, an officer went to her home around 8:30 a.m. There was no answer and the officer left, the special investigations unit (SIU) said in a statement.

Shortly after, the agency said people who knew the woman found her dead inside the home.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident. The post-mortem is scheduled for Monday in London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.