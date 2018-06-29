SIU drops investigation into inmate’s injuries during transport by London police

Ontario’s police watchdog has ended an investigation into an injury sustained by an Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) innate while he was being taken to a London courthouse.

Police were transporting a group of inmates from the jail on June 14 when a fight broke out between two prisoners in the back of the van. The altercation left one of the inmates with a serious injury. He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with an orbital bone fracture.

“The man’s injuries were not caused or contributed to by any police officer. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident,” said Tony Loparco, director of the special investigations unit.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.