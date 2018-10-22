Four charged, nearly $20K in meth seized in stolen property investigation: London police

London police have charged four people and seized thousands of dollars in drugs in what began as a stolen property investigation four years ago.

READ MORE: London police charge three after nearly $400k in drugs seized across three cities

Police say the investigation started in 2014 and involved property ranging from driver’s licences to vehicles stolen from multiple victims.

Last Friday, officers executed search warrants at residences on Dale Street and Ashbury Avenue. A total of $44,332 worth of stolen property, drugs, and cash were seized, including $19,171 worth of methamphetamine.

Police recovered two vehicles, one motorcycle, and an undisclosed number of licence plates and identification.

Four Londoners ranging in age from 39 to 47 each face 13 drug- and theft-related charges. The youngest charged also faces one count of breach of probation.