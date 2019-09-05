Crime
September 5, 2019 2:18 pm

Single-vehicle crash results in impaired driving charge against St. Thomas man

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Police say the investigation determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and taken to a police station for further testing, officers say.

Global News / File
A A

Middlesex OPP says a St. Thomas man, 21, is facing a charge of “operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs” after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Adelaide Street in Middlesex Centre at roughly 5 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Edmonton truck driver charged with impaired driving on Ontario highway

The vehicle entered a ditch and did not strike anything, police say. The driver and a single passenger were not injured.

Police say the investigation determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and taken to a police station for further testing, officers say.

The accused was issued an automatic 90-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adelaide Street
Impaired Driving
Middlesex Centre
middlesex opp
St. Thomas

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.