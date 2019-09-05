Single-vehicle crash results in impaired driving charge against St. Thomas man

Middlesex OPP says a St. Thomas man, 21, is facing a charge of “operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs” after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Adelaide Street in Middlesex Centre at roughly 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle entered a ditch and did not strike anything, police say. The driver and a single passenger were not injured.
Police say the investigation determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and taken to a police station for further testing, officers say.
The accused was issued an automatic 90-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
