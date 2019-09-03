Edmonton truck driver charged with impaired driving on Ontario highway

Ontario Provincial Police charged a truck driver from Alberta for driving on an Ontario highway while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

On Aug. 31, just after midnight, Leeds OPP received reports of a transport truck that had bypassed the scales on Highway 401 in Leeds and Thousand Islands, Ont.

With the help of the Ministry of Transportation, police stopped 42-year-old Harmandeep Singh of Edmonton, Alta., and charged him with impaired driving.

He was also charged for allegedly driving with an unsealed container of liquor inside his truck and failing to stop a commercial vehicle for examination.

Singh is scheduled to appear in a Brockville, Ont., court at a later date.