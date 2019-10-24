Menu

Money

Fredericton SPCA asking for the public’s help to repair damaged roof

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 4:56 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 4:57 pm
Roof repairs at Fredericton SPCA’s roof repairs estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars
Animal lovers are being asked to help fund a new roof for the Fredericton SPCA. That’s because it rained cats and dogs on the already problematic flat roof. As Megan Yamoah reports, initial estimates say it’s going to cost the not-for-profit organization tens of thousands of dollars to fix.

The Fredericton SPCA has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money and fix their building’s damaged roof.

The campaign — named “raising the woof” — has the goal of raising funds to help repair a roof that was first damaged after a brutal storm in 2018.

The high winds and rain from Hurricane Dorian left the roof beyond repair.

“The water was just gushing in and had done a lot of damage to our roof, the water was contained up there and all our ceiling tiles were coming down,” said Lynn Walker a supervisor with the Fredericton SPCA.

Fredericton SPCA rescue dogs Johnny & Cash
Fredericton SPCA rescue dogs Johnny & Cash Megan Yamoah / Global News

READ MORE: New Brunswick SPCA spreading word on animal protection following spike in calls

Story continues below advertisement

Karen McGeean the Fredericton SPCA’s director of marketing said that the repairs will be extensive.

“The external roof is going to cost us $45,000, the internal area is going to cost us $12,000 and insurance is going to help us with that,”

The Fredericton SPCA is 99 per cent donation-based, McGeean says they don’t have the money for such an extensive renovation and have turned to the public for help.

So far the SPCA has raised $29,000 and they are accepting material donations and supplies which they hope will help reduce expenses.

WATCH: SPCA struggles to find foster homes in case of flooding along NB river

SPCA struggles to find foster homes in case of flooding along NB river
SPCA struggles to find foster homes in case of flooding along NB river

Fortunately, no animals were harmed during the two storms.

Many of the animals continue to look for a permanent home but due to extensive damage in the building’s adoption center, those looking to adopt must meet cats and dogs in the lobby.

“We don’t trust that it won’t fall down on their heads so we can’t allow for insurance reasons to have the public come in,” said McGeean.

The Fredericton SPCA struggling to pay for roof renovation
The Fredericton SPCA struggling to pay for roof renovation Megan Yamoah / Global News

The SPCA says they’re overwhelmed by the support but in order to continue providing shelter, food and care to the animals, they need another $16,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s blown my mind about how much support we’re getting online, so many people are coming out of the woodwork to help with this cause,” said Tim Lekach, a social media consultant with the Fredericton SPCA.

The roof at the Fredericton SPCA is currently being fixed on credit from a local contractor, and the balance is due Dec. 1.

