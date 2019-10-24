Menu

Features

91-year-old choir director inspires Calgary singers

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 4:48 pm
Updated October 24, 2019 5:05 pm
91-year-old choir director Sheila Kirkland leads The Notables at a Calgary practice.
91-year-old choir director Sheila Kirkland leads The Notables at a Calgary practice. Gil Tucker/Global News

It’s a lively time each time the women’s choir, The Notables, get together for practice in Calgary.

Among the group, one of the liveliest one of all is 91-year-old choir director, Sheila Kirkland.

“It just energizes my soul,” Kirkland said.

Music has been a major part of Kirkland’s life since she was a girl growing up in Biggar, Sask.

READ MORE: Calgary choir organizes city’s 1st World Singing Day event

“It was just wonderful to sing,” Kirkland said. “I sang at weddings and all of [those kinds] of things.”
As an adult, Kirkland worked as a music teacher in schools, leading all kinds of choirs over the years, including “men’s choirs, church choirs, [and] children’s choirs.”

She started The Notables in 1993, enjoying leading the choir week in and week out ever since.

“Singing with a group and using your brain really keeps you very much alive,” Kirkland said. “It just makes you happy.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Music for your health: The power of musical therapy

Kirkland surprised the choir members when she celebrated a birthday in September, informing them that she was turning 91 years old.

“At her age, she’s just an inspiration for all of us,” choir member Norma Douglas said. “She really is.”

In a group made up of seniors, Kirkland is by far the most senior of the bunch.

“She has tremendous vitality,” choir member Rae McConnell said. “We’re so fortunate to have someone like that.”

The Notables perform regularly at nursing homes and seniors building, with Kirkland showing no signs of slowing down — “I will keep doing it as long as my health and my vitality last.”

