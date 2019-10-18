Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Features

Calgary choir organizes city’s 1st World Singing Day event

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 4:51 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 4:54 pm
Harmony through Harmony choir members warm up for World Singing Day at Calgary's First Baptist Church.
Harmony through Harmony choir members warm up for World Singing Day at Calgary's First Baptist Church. Gil Tucker/Global News

Members of Calgary’s Harmony Through Harmony choir have done all kinds of performances over the years, but now they’re taking it to the next level: a show on a really big scale.

The group is organizing Calgary’s first-ever public event as part of World Singing Day, hoping hundreds of people will come out to join them in song.

“It’s all about the joy of singing,” the choir’s Katie Pearn said. “A global movement of sing-along singing.”

READ MORE: Brad Pitt leads sing-along at Palm Springs film festival

Started in Colorado in 2012, World Singing Day has grown into an annual October event in countries on several continents.

“In places like Australia, there are thousands that gather to sing,” Pearn said.

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The choir is inviting people to join them to make musical magic together starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

READ MORE: Music for your health: The power of musical therapy

“We want to make global harmony,” Reid McLean-Wiest said. “In the sense of peace and love and togetherness.”

Tweet This

McLean-Wiest says this is a good time for Calgarians to join World Singing Day.

“If you’ve been reading the headlines or watching the news, it seems like people are more separated, more bitter against each other — all kinds of global conflict. And this just feels like an antidote to a lot of that.”

READ MORE: Music therapy helps people unlocks memories, regain abilities

“Music is a universal language,” choir member Kara Friesen said. “So it brings people together no matter what their background or what their beliefs are.”

Calgary’s World Singing Day event happens at First Baptist Church at 513 13th Ave. SW.

“Anyone can participate,” Pearn said. “Or if you can’t make it, you can sing in your car or sing in the shower. Sing wherever you want.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Choir members are hoping that people who do make it to the public singalong will want to make it a new annual tradition in Calgary.

“Bring the whole family and just sing your hearts out!” Pearn said. “Just let loose and have fun.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary MusicSingalongFirst Baptist Church CalgaryHarmony through HarmonyHarmony through Harmony CalgaryWorld Singing DayWorld Singing Day Calgary
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.