Calgary choir organizes city’s 1st World Singing Day event

Members of Calgary’s Harmony Through Harmony choir have done all kinds of performances over the years, but now they’re taking it to the next level: a show on a really big scale.

The group is organizing Calgary’s first-ever public event as part of World Singing Day, hoping hundreds of people will come out to join them in song.

“It’s all about the joy of singing,” the choir’s Katie Pearn said. “A global movement of sing-along singing.”

Started in Colorado in 2012, World Singing Day has grown into an annual October event in countries on several continents.

“In places like Australia, there are thousands that gather to sing,” Pearn said. Tweet This

The choir is inviting people to join them to make musical magic together starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

“We want to make global harmony,” Reid McLean-Wiest said. “In the sense of peace and love and togetherness.” Tweet This

McLean-Wiest says this is a good time for Calgarians to join World Singing Day.

“If you’ve been reading the headlines or watching the news, it seems like people are more separated, more bitter against each other — all kinds of global conflict. And this just feels like an antidote to a lot of that.”

“Music is a universal language,” choir member Kara Friesen said. “So it brings people together no matter what their background or what their beliefs are.”

Calgary’s World Singing Day event happens at First Baptist Church at 513 13th Ave. SW.

“Anyone can participate,” Pearn said. “Or if you can’t make it, you can sing in your car or sing in the shower. Sing wherever you want.” Tweet This

Choir members are hoping that people who do make it to the public singalong will want to make it a new annual tradition in Calgary.

“Bring the whole family and just sing your hearts out!” Pearn said. “Just let loose and have fun.”