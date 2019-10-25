Collins Bay Institution staff intercept 3 suspected drone drops in October

Send this page to someone via email

Over the past month, correctional service officers have intercepted numerous packages they suspect were dropped at Collins Bay Institution by drones.

On Oct. 3, prison staff seized a dropped package that contained over 455 grams of tobacco and 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with a total estimated institutional value of $14,650, according to Correctional Service Canada.

On Oct. 10, a package containing about 500 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of $175,00 was dropped within the prison’s walls.

On Oct. 12, staff seized several packages containing cell phones and cell phone paraphernalia, about 170 grams of tobacco and about 630 grams of marijuana. Correctional Service Canada estimates the institutional value of those packages to be over $66,000.

Police have been notified of the various drops and the institution is investigating.