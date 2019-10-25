Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Collins Bay Institution staff intercept 3 suspected drone drops in October

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 7:50 am
Collins Bay Institution in Kingston was the target of a suspected drone drop of tobacco and drugs, correctional service officers say.
Collins Bay Institution in Kingston was the target of a suspected drone drop of tobacco and drugs, correctional service officers say. Global News

Over the past month, correctional service officers have intercepted numerous packages they suspect were dropped at Collins Bay Institution by drones.

READ MORE: Corrections intercepts marijuana drone drop at Collins Bay

On Oct. 3, prison staff seized a dropped package that contained over 455 grams of tobacco and 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with a total estimated institutional value of $14,650, according to Correctional Service Canada.

On Oct. 10, a package containing about 500 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of $175,00 was dropped within the prison’s walls.

Contraband smuggling using drones increasing at Kingston area prisons.
Contraband smuggling using drones increasing at Kingston area prisons.

On Oct. 12, staff seized several packages containing cell phones and cell phone paraphernalia, about 170 grams of tobacco and about 630 grams of marijuana. Correctional Service Canada estimates the institutional value of those packages to be over $66,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have been notified of the various drops and the institution is investigating.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Correctional Service CanadaCollins Bay Prisoncollins bay drone dropcollins bay drug seizurecollins bay tobacco seizurecontraband seizure collins baycrystal meth collins baydrone dropdrone drop collins bay
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.