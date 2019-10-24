Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after school sports field vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

East Hants District RCMP are asking for anyone who might have information to come forward after a sports field at a school in Kennetcook, N.S. was torn up by truck tires.

The vandalism occurred over the weekend of Oct. 20, with the damage reported to police on Oct. 22.

Police say someone drove a truck with large tires over the field repeatedly, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.

A review of security footage was unable to help police identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 907-883-7077, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.

