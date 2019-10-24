North Spirit Lake First Nation declares state of emergency over water, drugs

NORTH SPIRIT LAKE, Ont. – The northern Ontario community of North Spirit Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency.
The band sites water problems and a growing drug addiction epidemic.
Chief Caroline Keesic says the situation has led to a widespread crisis.
The band says there has been interruptions to power and water services because of a lack of personnel.
The remote Oji-Cree community northeast of Red Lake, Ont., has been suffering for years from drug and mental health issues.
The leadership is asking the federal and provincial governments to help.
