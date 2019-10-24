International Plowing Match expected to draw thousands to Lindsay in 2020: plowmen’s association

Send this page to someone via email

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) is coming to Lindsay in October 2020.

According to the parent host, the Ontario Plowmen’s Association (OPA), the four-day event typically attracts 80,000 visitors, resulting in an economic spin-off of about $25 million for the community.

“It varies a little year to year. Last year, we had 81,000 and change and the impact was $25.1 million,” said OPA spokesperson Richard Vivian. “That’s direct impact. There’s more impact for those who then come back to the area.”

OPA president Sheila Marshall called Kawartha Lakes a “great agricultural community” with a lot to offer.

“I can’t wait to see how the community comes together and helps make IPM 2020 a memorable experience for all.”

Charlie McDonald, chair of the Lindsay Downtown Business Improvement Association, said the event will be a boon to the downtown area.

“There will be a lot of people from everywhere,” McDonald said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our downtown. We’re full and vibrant. It will help boost our economy and show what we have to offer.”

City of Kawartha Lakes mayor Andy Letham said the event will showcase local agriculture.

“We are honoured to host the 2020 International Plowing Match here in Kawartha Lakes,” Letham said. “With over 300,000 acres of farmland and over 4% of our workforce driven by Agriculture, this sector is vital to both our economy and community. The International Plowing Match will be a great opportunity to showcase how Eastern Ontario contributes to this important sector.”

The IPM will feature plowing competitions, which will be held at farms near the Lindsay Exhibition Grounds, a rural expo, which will be held at the grounds, as well as hundreds of exhibitors, live entertainment and agricultural displays.

“It’s a celebration of agriculture and rural living. It’s a way for people to get to know more about agriculture if they’re not immersed in it,” added Vivian. “It’s about education about where our food comes from and what goes into it. It’s about career opportunities.

“It’s a lot more than just riding a tractor. It stretches into finance and computer technology. It’s a wide scope.” Tweet This

The 2019 event was held in September in Verner and West Nipissing, Ont.

“We had conventional tractor, antique tractor and horse plowing. We had 175 competitors. We were fairly north, so we may get more this year,” said Vivian. “Participants have to have a certain amount of points at local plowing matches to qualify.”

A public meeting on the event will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Commonwell Building at the Lindsay Exhibition Grounds.

Community members can attend and ask questions of the OPA board of directors.

The board will also take suggestions as it continues to plan for IPM 2020, which will be held Oct. 14-17, 2020.