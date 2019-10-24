Boy with cancer behind Lattes for Love fundraiser in Lower Sackville passes away

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year-old boy who inspired hundreds of people to come together at a coffee shop in Lower Sackville, N.S., earlier this month has passed away.

Jude Angus was battling rhabdomyosarcoma of the nasopharynx, a rare form of head and neck cancer.

Apartment 3 Espresso Bar on Sackville Drive held a Lattes for Love fundraiser on Oct. 6, raising more than $5,600 for Jude’s family.

In a Facebook post, his mother announced that Jude passed away Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise money for the family.

