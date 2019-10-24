Chickenpox cases reported at Fanshawe College

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Fanshawe College have sent out a health alert after a number of cases of chickenpox were reported at the school.

The alert was sent out via tweet late Monday afternoon, saying cases of chickenpox had been identified.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) confirmed that a total of three cases were reported among students at the college.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers said the health alert is no cause for concern for the general public.

“Our main message around chickenpox is that if somebody was developing symptoms … they should stay at home,” Summers said, adding that those with compromised immune systems and women who are pregnant should take extra caution.

Cases of chickenpox identified at Fanshawe College. Those not previous exposed, vaccinated or with compromised immune systems could become ill. If you have questions about chickenpox, please visit the @MLHealthUnit chickenpox webpage at: https://t.co/bSlK1fkX3p. pic.twitter.com/0QBgoww3Oi — Fanshawe College (@FanshaweCollege) October 21, 2019

According to the MLHU, chickenpox may begin with a mild fever, followed in a day or two by a rash, which may be very itchy.

The rash will start with red spots before turning into fluid-filled blisters that later open, dry and crust over, the health unit says.

The MLHU added that medical treatment for the illness is often not required as people with chickenpox usually get better on their own. However, the health unit suggests using calamine lotion to help with itching.

A spokesperson for Fanshawe College has confirmed that classes will not be impacted by the reported chickenpox cases.