Owner charged after 16 dogs removed from Swan Hills property

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing to readers.

A woman from Swan Hills is facing a number of charges after 16 dogs were seized by the Alberta SPCA at the beginning of October.

On Oct. 3, the SPCA went to a property in the northern Alberta city after receiving several complaints from neighbours.

Global News received photos of the property in late September. At the time, the SPCA said they didn’t have enough information to launch an investigation.

That changed later that day when an investigation was launched.

READ MORE: Alberta SPCA investigates dogs in distress at Swan Hills property

Photos of the area, which Global News has chosen not to publish because of their graphic nature, show a dead dog on the ground in deplorable conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The photos were shared with Global News by a resident, and show what appears to be a dog in a state of decay in a yard littered with discarded and soiled household items like bedding, cushions and pillows.

Officers went into the home on Oct. 3 on a general warrant and made the choice to place all the dogs in protective custody over distress, the SPCA said.

0:51 Warrants issued for 2 women after 52 ‘neglected’ cats seized from Edmonton home Warrants issued for 2 women after 52 ‘neglected’ cats seized from Edmonton home

On Wednesday, the SPCA said that one of the dogs had to be euthanized “to relieve pain and suffering” and another dog died at a vet clinic due to “significant health issues.”

The other 14 dogs are still under the care of the Alberta SPCA.

Lauri Restad is facing four charges under the Animal Protection Act including causing an animal to be in distress and failing to provide adequate food and water.

The maximum penalty for causing an animal to be in distress is $20,000.

Restad is scheduled to be in court Dec. 10.

— With a file from Allison Bench, Global News