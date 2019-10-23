Daniel Goddard reveals he’s leaving ‘Young and the Restless’

Send this page to someone via email

Daniel Goddard, who plays Ethan (Cane) Ashby on The Young and the Restless (Y&R), is leaving the daytime show after 13 years.

“It’s with a heavy [heart] that I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of the Young & the Restless ,” Goddard tweeted.

“I’m as shocked & gutted as u r. I’m forever grateful for my 13yrs in the Y&R family but sadly it seems that without Neil & Lily… there just is no Cane,” Goddard wrote, attaching a photo of himself outside the CBS studio.

It’s with a heavy ❤️ that I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of the Young & the Restless. I’m as shocked & gutted as u r. I’m forever grateful for my 13yrs in the Y&R family but sadly it seems that without Neil & Lily… there just is no Cane. 💔 #yr pic.twitter.com/YwA0mmIC6u — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) October 22, 2019

Goddard joined the cast of Y&R in 2007, and in 2011, his character was shot to death on screen.

After viewers campaigned for his return, Goddard’s character was brought back, and the show revealed that Cane’s identical twin brother was the man who died instead.

Many fans of Y&R took to Twitter to discuss Goddard’s exit.

💞@DanielGoddard💞@BethMaitlandDQB💞 I think they're ruining our show, taking characters we love and writing them off. This is just not right! Y&R writers better straighten up before they lose their fans! Cane & Traci were cute together, they could have had a nice storyline! pic.twitter.com/Kgii3RMi6M — Ann Cannon 🦋 (@AnnCannon507) October 23, 2019

Dear Any Show Other Than #YR, Please hire Daniel Goddard and keep him under contract with no outs. Thanks in advance,

Y&R viewers — Ⓜ️yles (@SnarkJunction) October 23, 2019

I don’t feel bad for Daniel Goddard at all. He had the opportunity to have a new storyline with the talented Beth Maitland and he refused to play the story and threw a fit so all I have to say is #YR pic.twitter.com/VMCb5fhvw9 — Heather 🌟🌟🌟 (@Hlynn310) October 22, 2019

🌷@DanielGoddard🌷@BethMaitlandDQB🌷

💞 Y&R should have put Cane and Traci together, they would have made a very cute couple! 💞 pic.twitter.com/xROyaXDAay — Ann Cannon 🦋 (@AnnCannon507) October 23, 2019

My heart is sad about @DanielGoddard leaving #yr He is such a part of the show! It won't be the same!! 💕🙏 Much love & respect Daniel. — Renee Burr (@BurrRenee) October 23, 2019

What about Daniel Goddard as an Ethan Lovett recast on #GH? He would stay (not leave for primetime) and carry on the Scorpio legacy, notice I said Scorpio? pic.twitter.com/12mP6Tc0U9 — Soap Dude 2 (@Soap_Dude2) October 23, 2019

#YR finally got rid of Daniel Goddard! Cane should have stayed dead tbh. pic.twitter.com/8jzugmFmzi — raven x havoc 🍂 (@strxnglemehugo) October 23, 2019

Wish Cane would stay, be the billionaire, and have a much better SL that ones you gave this guy in the past ! #YR @YandR_CBS @DanielGoddard https://t.co/c0LnG29idG — Pam Vazquez (@VazquezPam) October 23, 2019

Daniel! I'm so upset by this news, but good things fall apart so better things fall together! Thanks for 13 years of entertainment, memories, & all our interactions. I can't imagine Genoa City without Cane Ashby. I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavours! #YR <3 — Franco N (@FrancoCNac) October 22, 2019

Global News has reached out to Sony Pictures Television for comment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.