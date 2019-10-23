Daniel Goddard reveals he’s leaving ‘Young and the Restless’

Daniel Goddard, who plays Ethan (Cane) Ashby on The Young and the Restless (Y&R), is leaving the daytime show after 13 years.
“I’m as shocked & gutted as u r. I’m forever grateful for my 13yrs in the Y&R family but sadly it seems that without Neil & Lily… there just is no Cane,” Goddard wrote, attaching a photo of himself outside the CBS studio.
READ MORE: Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle talk ‘Young and the Restless’ longevity
Goddard joined the cast of Y&R in 2007, and in 2011, his character was shot to death on screen.
After viewers campaigned for his return, Goddard’s character was brought back, and the show revealed that Cane’s identical twin brother was the man who died instead.
READ MORE: ‘Young and the Restless’ cast begins final farewell to Kristoff St. John
Many fans of Y&R took to Twitter to discuss Goddard’s exit.
Global News has reached out to Sony Pictures Television for comment.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.
COMMENTS