Entertainment

Daniel Goddard reveals he’s leaving ‘Young and the Restless’

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 4:14 pm
Actor Daniel Goddard attends the CBS Daytime #1 for 30 Years at The Paley Center for Media on Oct. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. .
Actor Daniel Goddard attends the CBS Daytime #1 for 30 Years at The Paley Center for Media on Oct. 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. . David Livingston/Getty Images

Daniel Goddard, who plays Ethan (Cane) Ashby on The Young and the Restless (Y&R), is leaving the daytime show after 13 years.

“It’s with a heavy [heart] that I share the news that I will no longer be part of the cast of the Young & the Restless,” Goddard tweeted.

“I’m as shocked & gutted as u r. I’m forever grateful for my 13yrs in the Y&R family but sadly it seems that without Neil & Lily… there just is no Cane,” Goddard wrote, attaching a photo of himself outside the CBS studio.

READ MORE: Melody Thomas Scott, Amelia Heinle talk ‘Young and the Restless’ longevity

Goddard joined the cast of Y&R in 2007, and in 2011, his character was shot to death on screen.

After viewers campaigned for his return, Goddard’s character was brought back, and the show revealed that Cane’s identical twin brother was the man who died instead.

READ MORE: ‘Young and the Restless’ cast begins final farewell to Kristoff St. John

Many fans of Y&R took to Twitter to discuss Goddard’s exit.

Global News has reached out to Sony Pictures Television for comment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Young and the RestlessThe Young and the Restlessyoung and the restless castdaniel goddarddaniel goddard 2019daniel goddard ynrdaniel goddard young and the restlessynrYoung & the Restlessyoung and the restless daniel goddardyoung and the restless daniel goddard departure
