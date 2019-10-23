Runner wearing ‘Jesus saves’ bib saved by nurse named Jesus after collapse

Send this page to someone via email

And lo, Jesus saw a man lying upon the road, and the man did have a terrible tremor in his heart. And Jesus went to him and laid his hands upon him, and he was saved, thereby fulfilling the prophecy as it was written on the man’s jogging bib.

But it wasn’t Jesus Christ who saved a jogger in distress at the Twin Cities Marathon in Minneapolis, Minn. It was a nurse named Jesus Bueno (or “Jesse” for short).

Tyler Moon, 25, was jogging in the Medtronic TC 10 Mile on Oct. 6 when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed at the eight-mile mark, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He was wearing a bib with the message “Jesus saves” written on it at the time, and the message proved to be prophetic.

Story continues below advertisement

Bueno, a 43-year-old nurse, was jogging with a colleague when they both saw Moon go down in the race.

“He just collapsed,” Bueno told the Pioneer Press. “He basically fell straight down.”

Bueno and his colleague immediately stopped and came to Moon’s aid. They checked his breathing, called an ambulance and provided CPR until help arrived.

“It was kind of a blur,” said Bueno.

Paramedics eventually arrived on the scene and rushed Moon to hospital, where doctors told him he had suffered a heart attack due to an irregular heartbeat. He also suffered a concussion, sustained several bruises and fractured multiple bones in his face from the fall.

Bueno later connected with Moon over Facebook to check in on his recovery.

“I was just glad that he was good and that he’s going to be fine,” Bueno said.

Moon said he was shocked to learn that one of his rescuers’ names matched the message on his jogging bib.

“[My fiancée] and I are Christians, and on my race bib, I wanted to have a statement so that when people saw me run by, it pointed them to Jesus,” Moon told the Pioneer Press. “It says ‘Jesus saves,’ which is pretty fitting after everything that happened.”

He told Fox9 that his heart stopped for 15 minutes. He added that he feels lucky to have another shot at life, especially with his wedding to look forward to in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Moon credits God with saving him during his hour of need via Jesus (pronounced hay-soos) and the several other Good Samaritans who helped.

“I went for a run then, all of a sudden, a bunch of strangers saved my life,” he said.