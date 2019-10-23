Menu

Canada

Winnipeg man killed in crash near Oakbank

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:00 pm
RCMP were called to a fatal crash near Oakbank Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP were called to a fatal crash near Oakbank Tuesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A Winnipeg man is dead following a crash near Oakbank Tuesday.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of PR 206 and PR 213 around 4 p.m.

RCMP say an SUV heading south on PR 206 crashed with an eastbound vehicle heading east on PR 213.

The crash happened at the corner of PR 206 and PR 213.
The crash happened at the corner of PR 206 and PR 213. Google Maps

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg, died at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman from the RM of Springfield, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Winnipeg motorcyclist killed in crash with teen pickup driver

Police say alcohol and speed appear to not be factors in the crash.

Oakbank RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

