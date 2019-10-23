Winnipeg man killed in crash near Oakbank

A Winnipeg man is dead following a crash near Oakbank Tuesday.
Police were called to the crash at the intersection of PR 206 and PR 213 around 4 p.m.
RCMP say an SUV heading south on PR 206 crashed with an eastbound vehicle heading east on PR 213.
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg, died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman from the RM of Springfield, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol and speed appear to not be factors in the crash.
Oakbank RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.
