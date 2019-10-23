Winnipeg man killed in crash near Oakbank

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is dead following a crash near Oakbank Tuesday.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of PR 206 and PR 213 around 4 p.m.

RCMP say an SUV heading south on PR 206 crashed with an eastbound vehicle heading east on PR 213.

The crash happened at the corner of PR 206 and PR 213. Google Maps

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Winnipeg, died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman from the RM of Springfield, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to not be factors in the crash.

Oakbank RCMP and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

